Rental inspection program will protect tenants

The forthcoming rental inspection program has been highly debated at recent Richmond City Council meetings since a resolution was passed in February to develop a potential program plan. I believe it is important to clarify many of the misunderstandings of the program that have been shared at previous City Council meetings by landlords and property managers.

I am a constituent of the 9th District of Richmond, a chapter member of Virginia Organizing, and a tenant at a project-based Section 8 housing complex. This program is designed to prevent conditions like the ones I live in — apartments with mold, faulty wiring and appliances, holes in the ceilings and unsafe building structures.

The rental inspection program is a proactive approach to maintaining safe and healthy housing in Richmond. Currently, tenants have to reach out to code enforcement to have them inspect their unit. I have contacted code enforcement many times. While this process might seem easy, the reality is that many tenants are afraid to reach out or wait until their conditions are already very poor to call code enforcement.

This program is not radical. It is as simple as restaurant health and safety inspections. Just like we want to make sure our favorite fast food is being prepared in sanitary conditions, we want to make sure that our homes are are safe and sanitary.

This is one of the few pro-tenant programs that the state has given localities the permission to implement. So when the program is handed down by the city administration, I hope that Richmond City Council listens to tenants like me with lived experience of poor housing conditions.

Kim Taylor.

Richmond.