Letter: Rep. Good makes case for diluting Congress’ power

Rep. Good makes case for diluting Congress’ power

After reading the honorable 5th District Congressman Bob Good's vitriolic opinion piece in the Dec. 28 Richmond Times-Dispatch [“Kevin McCarthy is the wrong choice for House speaker”], I was reminded of another Times-Dispatch opinion piece by Jeremy Etelson, “Congress is no longer serving its original purpose,” which ran on Nov. 28.

Congressman Good has effectively become a “deep state” Republican with a bunker mentality. He writes “this is about striking a blow against the uniparty swamp cartel, and defeating a Republican system that ... resists empowering individual members in order to retain power in the hands of an elite few.”

This sounds like more of the same Trump mumbo-jumbo that Congressman Good so wholeheartedly embraced, supported and bent to his will.

Etelson suggests we need to dilute the power of U.S. Congress by increasing the number congressional districts. If the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louie Gohmert and Bob Good wish to distort the U.S. Constitution, subvert democracy and force-feed their own brand of religious hypocrisy on their own constituents, that's their business.

But it is time to reduce their influence outside their own districts. It is time to dilute their power by increasing the number of congressional districts.

Ray Orem.

Richmond.