Letter: Rep. Wittman is focused on yesterday’s problems

Rep. Wittman is focused on yesterday’s problems

After watching U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman’s TV ad, I wonder if he knows what year it is and what our current economic condition is? He says he is fighting for “More Jobs. Faster Economic Growth. Higher Wages.” Is this an ad from 2008 or 2009?

A quick glance on main street shows that we have a shortage of workers for all the jobs we do have. With the national unemployment rate near historic lows at 3.5%, more jobs isn’t the big problem – filling the jobs we have is. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the employment-to-population ratio is 60%. Perhaps our representative should be talking about how to fill all the available jobs.

Faster economic growth sounds good but it leads to inflation. The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates in order to slow growth and therefore bring inflation under control. So, a call for faster economic growth will exasperate the chief economic problem that we are all feeling today – inflation. Perhaps our representative should be talking about how to address inflation instead of how to drive it even higher.

We all want higher wages. Who doesn’t want to bring home more money? The good news is that wages are up across the board. That is the free market at work – when supply (workers) is low, then demand drives up prices (wages). But there is still a gap between the cost of living and the wages people earn. Perhaps our representative should address the glaring need for a livable wage for all.

Congressman Wittman seems to be skating along in his safe 1st District seat. Perhaps it is time for us to thank him for his service, give him a gold watch and have someone represent us who is willing to address today’s issues, not yesterday’s.

Liza Hearns.