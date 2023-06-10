Sen. Tim Kaine reflects on the mass shooting following a graduation ceremony at the Altria Theater and the lasting effects of exposure to trauma.
Repeal the Second Amendment
The Second Amendment must be repealed or amended. It is not holy script. It has served its purpose and is now obsolete. We are no longer its beneficiaries; we have become its victims.
We, our children and grandchildren, cannot continue to be shackled by political considerations. We must have reasonable laws to protect ourselves from irresponsible persons and from emotionally troubled persons. Firearms are dangerous instrumentalities. Firearms must be registered, licensed, tested and insured. Firearm owners and firearm possessors must be tested, licensed and insured. Firearms manufacturers and vendors must have responsibility. The time has come and it is now.
GALLERY: Mass shooting after Richmond graduation ceremony
Cars and police gather around Altria Theater, the site of a shooting at the Huguenot High School graduation on June 6, 2023, in Richmond, Va.
MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Mayor Levar Stoney gives a press conference nearby the site of a shooting that happened at the Huguenot graduation on June 6, 2023, in Richmond, Va.
MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Police tape cordons off Monroe Park and Altria Theater where a shooting at the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony occurred Tuesday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
A man in graduation regalia speaks on the phone surrounded by police after the Huguenot High School graduation Tuesday in Richmond.
MARGO WAGNER, TIMES-DISPATCH
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears speaks Tuesday evening after the shooting at the Huguenot High School graduation.
MARGO WAGNER, TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond Interim Chief of Police Rick Edwards speaks to the media after a shooting at the Huguenot High School graduation at Altria Theater happened on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
2 killed in shooting after graduation ceremony
Rick Edwards, the interim chief of the Richmond Police Department, speaks to the media on Tuesday about a shooting outside the Altria Theater following a graduation ceremony. An 18-year-old Huguenot High School graduate and his stepfather were killed.
Mike Kropf, RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
