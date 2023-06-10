The Second Amendment must be repealed or amended. It is not holy script. It has served its purpose and is now obsolete. We are no longer its beneficiaries; we have become its victims.

We, our children and grandchildren, cannot continue to be shackled by political considerations. We must have reasonable laws to protect ourselves from irresponsible persons and from emotionally troubled persons. Firearms are dangerous instrumentalities. Firearms must be registered, licensed, tested and insured. Firearm owners and firearm possessors must be tested, licensed and insured. Firearms manufacturers and vendors must have responsibility. The time has come and it is now.