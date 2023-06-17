Repealing RGGI will only cost Virginians

Gov. Glenn Youngkin's insistence that Virginia's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) is a bad deal for Virginia electric utility customers just doesn't add up when you take a look at the actual numbers. RGGI is a regional cap and trade program designed to reduce climate pollution by charging producers of electricity for excess greenhouse gas emissions.

Dominion Energy was seeking a charge of $2.39 per month on the average bill for 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity to cover its costs to RGGI when Gov. Youngkin proposed the program's repeal. The fees paid by Dominion Energy, APCO and others for their excess climate pollution has generated $589 million since 2021 that has been returned to Virginians in the form of funding to address recurrent flooding from sea level rise and to subsidize weatherization for low income households.

By comparison, Dominion customers paid $35.38 on that same monthly bill for a fuel adjustment charge related to rising natural gas prices and another $12.02 for the hybrid Virginia City coal plant in St. Paul and four gas-fired power plants. In repealing RGGI, the governor has also greenlighted 3 gigawatts of new gas-fired power plants that Dominion now proposes, raising customers rates further and prolonging our dependency on fossil fuel at the same time wildfires in Canada are polluting our air.

The closer look at the average Dominion Energy customer's bill demonstrates that RGGI is actually a good deal for Virginians, and that Youngkin's efforts to repeal the program only delay our day of reckoning with climate change.

Glen Besa.

North Chesterfield.