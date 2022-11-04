 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Republicans have ‘lost their way’

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

I agree 100% with the Sunday letter titled, “Parker overlooks ‘many flaws’ of GOP, Trump.” If the electorate re-elects Trump, I really believe we will lose our democracy. In that same paper, another letter mentions that Gov. Glenn Youngkin blames Democrats for low test scores. My question to Youngkin is: Would he have preferred that the teachers and students go to class during the pandemic and have many more deaths from Covid-19 than we did? I am thankful we had a doctor as governor who put safety above politics. He did an excellent job keeping us as safe as possible. The fact that he’s a Democrat was a plus. I used to always vote Republican, but they have lost their way. So until they quit worshipping Trump, I will not cast another vote for a Republican.

Constance Ashworth.

North Chesterfield.