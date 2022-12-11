Letter: Republicans omit climate change, high cost of nuclear

Republicans omit climate change, high cost of nuclear

There was much to think about, reading the essay from Dels. Terry Kilgore and Israel O'Quinn ("Dems Utopian energy plan won't keep the lights on," Dec. 5). On one level, I rejoiced at Republicans moving away from the "bring back coal" mantra and actually discussing the need for a stable electrical grid based on noncarbon sources. But then I also noticed omissions and paradoxes.

Nowhere could I find the phrase "climate change" – very odd in an essay that is really exploring the impact of climate change on our energy system. Then I reflected that the call for investment in small nuclear plants in western Virginia involves a substantial amount of money. Yet our governor seems convinced that we can only deal with our energy grid in the climate era by spending no more money than we used to spend before climate change showed up – or such is the message behind the state’s Air Pollution Control Board taking Virginia out of RGGI, possibly in defiance of the Virginia Constitution.

The proposal for small nuclear power plants is at least a zero-carbon proposal, and worthy of discussion since climate change is now revealed as a far greater global threat than nuclear waste or nuclear accidents. For this I am thankful!

But Virginia Republicans seem to have picked the worst possible climate philosophy in their determination to take us out of RGGI. We understand that government regulation is unacceptable to most Republicans, but they invented market solutions to reduce pollution, and rejecting their own invention now leaves no consistent path forward as we try to figure out affordable ways to replace the fossil fuel portion of our grid, now that the Inflation Reduction Act makes the transition inevitable.

Chris Wiegard.

Chester.