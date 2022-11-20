Letter: Republicans should put aside the ‘pettiness’

Republicans should put aside the ‘pettiness’

After the Nov. 8 pink fizzle, the GOP had an opportunity to start fresh with its narrow majority in the House of Representatives. They could have put aside the vindictiveness and pettiness of Donald Trump and actually chart a legislative course of action that Americans could understand (remember the Republican Party did not adopt a party platform in 2020, opting instead for some kind of “whatever Trump says” approach).

Alas, they have apparently eschewed that potential return to sanity and normality. They now have had their press conferences and have announced that for the next two years they are going to investigate President Biden, his son, Anthony Fauci, the Department of Justice, and anything else that twitches under the Democratic tent. The fact that their inquisition of Hillary Clinton did not lead to even lukewarm tea water apparently didn’t teach them anything.

I assume all of this is to satisfy the Republican base, which, unfortunately, comprises about one-third of the national electorate. When, however, will the GOP focus on the fact that two-thirds outnumbers one-third?

Come on guys, muzzle Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, et al., put forth some substantive proposals, and let’s debate the real issues and find some solutions.

Robert Adams.