May is fast approaching and with it Mother’s Day, but in Virginia a new parent cannot get time off to be with their child. Senate Bill 1101 and House Bill 2305 during this year's General Assembly session would have required the Virginia Employment Commission to establish paid family and medical leave in Virginia. It is surprising that these bills and similar bills have been repeatedly killed in committee considering that 78% of Virginia workers, or 3.4 million people, do not currently have access to paid family and medical leave. This shows that without mandated paid leave programs, the majority of Virginia employers will not provide paid leave to their workers.