Letter: Require lights on bikes

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

Automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, trailers and gas-powered scooters all require functional headlights and taillights. So why not human-powered bicycles?

Too many cyclists are injured or killed because they can't be seen by drivers. Make lights mandatory for any vehicle that uses city, county and state roads.

Jim Norwood.

Goochland.