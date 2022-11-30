Letter: Response to mass shootings is lacking

Where is the outrage? On Tuesday, Nov. 22, a shooter in a Virginia Walmart killed six people and himself. The Richmond-Times Dispatch printed an article on Nov. 24 about the governor calling for better mental health services. The following day, coverage was moved to page 10 in an article about violence in the workplace. This follows by nine days a shooting at UVa that killed three, and by three days a shooting in Colorado Springs that killed five.

I used to think that when it happens to you, maybe you will do something about it. Well, now it has happened, and what have we done about it? The Republicans in office will not take a stand against gun violence because they owe their allegiance to gun advocates for campaign cash and support. Most of the reaction to mass murder within our midst is on the opinion page or in the letters to the editor, but not from the statehouse or elected representatives. I would like to think that I can be safe and secure during my holiday Christmas shopping, but when the reaction by local officials to these tragedies are so lacking, I wonder if I can be safe anywhere.