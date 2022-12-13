Letter: Restrictive regulations hinder substance use treatment

Restrictive regulations hinder substance abuse treatment

It is no secret that opioids account for the vast majority of drug overdose deaths in the United States. Yet, some choose to ignore the epidemic and instead place blame on the person struggling with addiction rather than offering meaningful solutions to a nationwide problem. The societal stigma associated with addiction only contributes to the rising number of fatal overdoses as people succumb to fears of judgment and isolation, ultimately choosing not to seek support. Those who do seek support are presented with systemic barriers set forth by governing boards tasked to develop regulations for services. These regulations can be restrictive and challenge the overall outcomes of anyone impacted by addiction. Addiction is a multifaceted illness and does not target a specific age group. In fact, today’s youth are directly affected if changes are not made.

The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services is Virginia’s governing agency with respect to substance-abuse treatment services. The department recently proposed a draft to update regulations surrounding opioid treatment services to “overhaul” the licensing regulations. What is not taken into consideration, however, is the nationwide health care staffing shortage, which has become increasingly significant since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though DBHDS attempts to organize and support positive outcomes for those struggling with addiction by editing the regulations, the department fails to address the shortage of professionals available in the field of substance use treatment, which directly impacts already marginalized and oppressed communities experiencing stigma, financial concerns, and limited knowledge of resources available.

A bigger discussion surrounding substance abuse is needed, and the blame should be placed on those choosing to ignore the systemic issues that contribute to addiction. I hope this letter promotes critical thinking both individually and on a broader spectrum.

Christina Anthony.

Chesterfield.