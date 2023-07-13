RGGI is a valuable program

Del. Chris Head alleges in his letter to the editor on June 29 that the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative does nothing to reduce climate pollution.

Here are the facts: Virginia joined RGGI in 2020. RGGI is a cooperative agreement of 11 eastern states where a market mechanism has been established with the purpose of capping and reducing greenhouse gases, thereby addressing climate change. RGGI requires fossil fuel-fired electricity generating plants with at least 25 megawatts of capacity to purchase allowances commensurate with their emissions, or develop offset projects. These projects include: retiring old, inefficient generation, creating or retaining existing zero-emission generation and performing maintenance to increase fuel efficiency and lower carbon intensity.

In Virginia, RGGI has lowered emissions by 16.8% compared to pre-RGGI levels, according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency. By law enacted by the Virginia General Assembly, 50% of revenues collected from the purchasing of allowances go to fund energy efficiency programs in low-income communities, with 45% going to help communities initiate projects dealing with sea-level rise and flooding. The revenue from RGGI is considerable — to date, $295.6 million has gone to sea-level rise mitigation and flood protection programs and $328.5 million to low-income energy efficiency projects.

Success stories show that low-income households have substantially cut their utility bills due to upgrades to their homes with energy efficient improvements. The average fee passed along in Dominion’s energy bills to us consumers is $2.39 per month, a small price to pay for a hugely successful and valuable program.

Tyla Matteson.

Chesterfield.