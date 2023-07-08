RGGI is bare minimum

In the past year climate advocates have made huge strides in the fight against climate change. Huge wins were earned in legislation like the IRA, and climate activists hope to see similar wins in the new Farm Bill that will be voted on this year. However, massive setbacks have also occurred.

Recently we saw the enormous consequences of the wildfires across Canada. Smog covered the air, decreasing visibility and putting vulnerable Virginians at risk for health complications. At a time when we got a glimpse at our potential future, Governor Youngkin decided to attack the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, one of Virginia’s few protections against greenhouse gas emissions.

RGGI, a market-based policy, reduces corporate fossil fuel emissions, uses revenue to help communities address flooding, and lowers the cost of energy for Virginians who are in need. It provided a necessary response for communities in the aftermath of climate disasters, while also providing resilience planning and infrastructure.

We cannot afford to move backwards. Without RGGI we leave thousands of Virginians helpless, and without aid when they are most vulnerable. Nearly a tenth of our state is susceptible to major flooding according to the federal government. The disparities in air quality across towns and cities are well documented. Having a law like RGGI in place is the bare minimum.

Maryum Ijaz.

Chester.