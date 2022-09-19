Letter: Richmond is more than just monuments

Richmond is more than just monuments

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent letter writer seems to think that the statues which were removed from Monument Avenue were the street's only redeeming qualities and that Richmond has no other historical sites. Drive down that section of Monument or better yet park your car and walk and you can enjoy a lovely city avenue with extraordinary architecture and beautiful homes.

And if your out of town visitors are looking for history, may I suggest: St. John's Church, Hollywood Cemetery, The Canal Walk, Maggie Walker House, The Poe Museum, Virginia Museum of History and Culture, The Virginia Capitol building and grounds, Libby Hill Park, and many more. History is everywhere in Richmond. Get out and enjoy it.

Glenn Wilkinson.