Letter: Richmond police chief had to go

Police chief had to go

I met Gerald Smith during his first week as our newest police chief in July 2020. He lifted a crime scene tape after a homicide at a McDonalds on Forest Hill Avenue, per my beckoning, to meet and welcome him to our city. I truly feel he is a good and decent law enforcement veteran. A towering man, indeed, but not quite big enough for Richmond.

Chief Smith had to go – and he and Mayor Levar Stoney knew it. Stoney, meanwhile, continues to ignore the community fear and distrust surrounding the debacle of the “Dogwood Dell plot.” Questions linger about this alleged mass shooting attempt, and the truth will likely surface.

Every week we have shell casings scattering the streets in every direction – our youth bleeding out and kissing death from nightly, and even daytime killings. Some would call Smith’s departure an early Christmas gift. This community has been in a tailspin for too long. With Smith gone, juveniles will continue to be victims of gunfire, some dying.

This hemorrhaging of violence can only be stopped by Stoney, Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin and City Council emptying their pockets of politics, cracking down on these ruthless criminals, and better protecting our citizens. We do not feel safe – and we are not! Change it – and it will be everyone’s early Christmas gift.

Glenwood Burley.