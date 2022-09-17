Letter: Richmond Public Schools needs external expertise

Richmond Public Schools needs external expertise

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Richmond Public Schools have been struggling with a seemingly endless series of logistical calamities.

The fire at Fox Elementary and the district-wide problem it exposed concerning fire alarm systems, the accounting discrepancies with laptop computers, the mishandling of a significant blood spill at Richmond Community High School, the continuing controversies about construction management, the recent fire at a transportation maintenance facility, and the unprecedented number of unfilled positions have highlighted serious and ongoing management challenges.

These problems point to the need for a thorough and objective external review of the district’s operations and support functions, a review that would include specific recommendations for improvement.

The expertise to implement such a review exists within Richmond’s business and corporate community, including both active and retired specialists, managers, and executives. RPS needs to take advantage of this wealth of local knowledge and experience.

The RPS administration and board should immediately reach out to the local business and corporate community, perhaps through the Chamber of Commerce, to seek assistance in conducting this much-needed review of its non-instructional departments.

The continuous operational turmoil that has plagued RPS goes far beyond “bad luck” and indicates definite shortcomings that must be identified and remedied. A fresh external perspective is needed, and the know-how to provide this perspective exists in Richmond’s corporate and business sector.

Utilizing this expertise would also allow the RPS administration to focus more fully on the district’s complex academic challenges.

Frank Morgan.