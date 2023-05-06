Richmonders should support ballpark plan

I worked as an assistant project manager on The Diamond renovation project. In less than six months, we were able to design, bid and build a new hitting tunnel, expanded locker rooms and improved facilities for the Richmond Flying Squirrels. I am extremely proud of the work we did to help the Squirrels and the city.

Richmond should focus on investing in what it can agree on, baseball. In 2020 Richmonders argued over a $1.2 billion Navy Hill development plan, now dead in the water. In 2021, Richmonders fought over a referendum to allow construction of a $600 million dollar casino, which failed. Both these projects had obvious downsides despite their advertised upsides.

Working on the Diamond renovation showed me just how passionate Richmonders are about baseball. Everyone involved in the project, from the architects, engineers and contractors to city inspectors, council members and the mayor, were completely aligned toward one goal: We love baseball and we will work hard to keep it in Richmond. For the relatively modest price of $80 million, we could build a new, beautiful ballpark that all of Richmond can be proud of.

As they say, “If you build it, they will come.” A new ballpark would incentivize further investment and development of Scott’s Addition, Jackson Ward and Richmond’s North Side. Baseball is our nation’s pastime and provides inclusive recreational and entertainment opportunities for all Richmond families. Richmonders should stand together and support the development and construction of a new Diamond.

August Kahsar.

Richmond.