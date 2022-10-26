Letter: Rising inflation isn’t political, it’s global

Rising inflation isn’t political, it’s global

A recent op-ed blamed the rising inflation rate (8.2%) on U.S. Democrats. Perhaps Democrats are also responsible for Canada’s inflation (6.9%). Perhaps their monetary policy affected Brazil (7.17%), they spread their reckless spending to Mexico (8.7%) and the entire 19-country eurozone (9.9%) and UK (10.1%). Maybe those Democrats and their evil policies reached as far as India (7.41%), Australia (6.1%), and Russia (13.7%).

Or perhaps better explanations lie with the lingering supply chain disruptions from the COVID pandemic, and the world’s response to the brutal invasion of Ukraine by a major oil supplier, Russia.

But it sounds better in an election year to blame U.S. Democrats and hope voters don’t pay attention to the rest of the world.

Darryl Kerkeslager.