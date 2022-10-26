 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Rising inflation isn’t political, it’s global

Rising inflation isn’t political, it’s global

A recent op-ed blamed the rising inflation rate (8.2%) on U.S. Democrats. Perhaps Democrats are also responsible for Canada’s inflation (6.9%). Perhaps their monetary policy affected Brazil (7.17%), they spread their reckless spending to Mexico (8.7%) and the entire 19-country eurozone (9.9%) and UK (10.1%). Maybe those Democrats and their evil policies reached as far as India (7.41%), Australia (6.1%), and Russia (13.7%).  

Or perhaps better explanations lie with the lingering supply chain disruptions from the COVID pandemic, and the world’s response to the brutal invasion of Ukraine by a major oil supplier, Russia.

But it sounds better in an election year to blame U.S. Democrats and hope voters don’t pay attention to the rest of the world.

Darryl Kerkeslager.

Bon Air.