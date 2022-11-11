Letter: Rising rents, food costs are out of control

Rising rents, food costs are out of control

I received a call from a friend the other day whose rent in an apartment was just raised $300 a month. Another individual recently saw rent raised $400 a month. A woman in a hotel off Chamberlayne Avenue said she pays $350 a week, or $1,400 a month. She goes to median strips and street corners to seek public aid to live there since the start of 2022. Food costs are rising, along with gas and clothing. Car prices are soaring. Baby necessities are in short supply and expensive. Many need medical care and cannot afford it.

Temperatures are about to plummet through the winter and housing costs are out of control. Many are homeless or near homeless and more are likely to follow due to financial woes.

I praise God every day for his blessings to us and for those in rocky times.

Love from all of us, along with prayer and being role models, are more imperative than ever.

Our children, seniors, the disabled, the impoverished, the lonely and discouraged need us to envelope them in 24/7 love whenever possible.

Joseph Matthews.