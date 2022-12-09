Letter: Rob Wittman has a track record of success

Rob Wittman has a track record of success

I want to address a Nov. 14 letter by Carole Sandy of Henrico regarding U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman’s legislative record. Congressman Wittman takes immense pride in working with anyone, regardless of political party, in order to enact common-sense policies to help all Virginians. You can look directly to his voting and legislative history to see the direct impacts of his work in Washington on transportation, broadband, natural resources, businesses and more for his constituents in Virginia’s 1st District and the entire state.

I want to point to a handful of Congressman Wittman’s bills that have been signed into law. His Long Bridge Act of 2020 was signed into law as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. This vitally important piece of legislation is a critical component to reducing traffic congestion on the Interstate 95 corridor between Richmond and Washington, D.C.

Furthermore, in the America’s Conservation Enhancement (ACE) Act, signed onto law in October 2020, Congressman Wittman’s National Fish Habitat Conservation Through Partnerships Act was included. This legislation supports public-private partnerships to restore fish habitats. The reauthorization of the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA), which protects waterfowl, fish, wildlife resources and wetland habitat while supporting local economies and activities like hunting and fishing, was part of the America’s Conservation Enhancement Act. Additionally, his Serving Rural America Act served as the model for the NTIA Broadband Infrastructure Program, a $288 million broadband deployment program directed to partnerships between localities and providers of fixed broadband service to support broadband deployment.

These are just a few of Wittman’s many legislative victories in recent years. I want to encourage those in the new part of Virginia’s 1st Congressional District to contact Congressman Wittman’s team and learn more about his policy priorities for Virginians.

Robert Cornelius.

Hanover.