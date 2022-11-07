Letter: Rob Wittman is unfit for office

Rob Wittman is unfit for office

Consider this scenario: What if Barack Obama had lost the election in 2012 and then contended he lost due to widespread voting fraud, which could not be demonstrated in over 60 lawsuits filed in state and federal courts? And what if Democrats in Congress then voted to overturn the election results, handing President Obama a second term?

Would you find this acceptable?

This brings me to Rob Wittman, in whose redrawn 1st Congressional District I now reside. On Jan. 6, 2021, after a pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol, Wittman voted to overturn the result of the presidential election in Pennsylvania. In defending his vote, Wittman said he merely wanted to debate the election results after receiving a deluge of constituent complaints. This is not, however, a basis to vote against certification of Pennsylvania’s popular vote.

Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution provides that the president is elected by the Electoral College, whose members, the electors, are bound by state law in all 50 states to vote in accordance with the popular vote. The Constitution does not give Congress authority to overturn election results. In fact, it specifically prohibits members of Congress from serving as electors. (If Congress could overturn presidential elections, what reason would there be for the people to vote?)

By voting to overturn the Pennsylvania election result, Rob Wittman breached his solemn oath to uphold the Constitution. I submit this disqualifies him from serving in Congress. I hope the voters of the 1st Congressional District agree.

Lastly, I note that Virginia U.S. House incumbents Bob Good, Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith also voted to overturn the vote of the people on Jan. 6, 2021. Similarly, they also should be deemed unworthy of re-election.

Charles Rogers.