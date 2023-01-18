Letter: Rolling back Clean Cars law is a mistake

Rolling back Clean Cars law is a mistake

The recent op-ed from Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, [“Virginia must reverse course on Clean Cars law,” Dec. 31], is dead wrong, and not in the best interest of the writer or future generations. Unless significant reductions are made very soon in carbon emissions from cars, power plants and industry, we face the real prospect of an unlivable planet.

The thing that really puzzles me is why anyone would prefer a gasoline car! I have traveled long distances across the country in my electric vehicle and have had no problems finding places to charge it up. When driving any kind of vehicle, it is wise to take a break after four hours. By the time I check my messages and get something to eat, the car is charged.

As a bonus, I don’t have to change my oil, worry about antifreeze, pay for repairs or visit gas stations. My cost for fuel per mile traveled is half what it used to be when I charge at home, which is where most EV charging happens.

Perhaps Del. Byron could let go of her animus against climate solutions and go with the conservative fix: sponsor a small but increasing fee on fossil fuels that is linked to a carbon tariff targeting nations like China and India who refuse to price their own carbon. This money could be returned to the families that pay it, to increase the expendable income of lower- and middle-income families, make alternative energy sources more competitive, help industry and homeowners plan for the future and save our weather stability and our food production system for future generations.

Standing up for free market solutions on climate would be far superior to resisting regulatory efforts without suggesting any other path to survival.

L. Fred Roensch.

Richmond.