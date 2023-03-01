Saluting former president Jimmy Carter

It has been reported that former President Jimmy Carter moved into hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia, on Feb. 18.

Carter was the 39th POTUS from 1977-1981, and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2002.

Carter has been married since 1946, and is the longest-living American president at 98.

As an octogenarian and retired Marine sergeant major (30 years), I extend my profound respect and sincere appreciation to the Jimmy Carter family. Carter is a “gentleman, scholar, statesman, humanitarian and peacemaker” of the highest caliber.

Throughout his life and career, Carter has epitomized “helping people to help themselves,” and “fighting for fairness and justice,” even in the face of criticism and misunderstanding. Moreover, this is self-evident through his work over the decades, such as his “Habitat for Humanity” endeavors.

I salute you, President Carter. May God bless you! And, blessed be the peacemaker and role model for human justice.

John L. Horton.

Norfolk.