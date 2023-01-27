Letter: Santos must be held accountable

Santos must be held accountable

In reading Ruben Navarrette Jr.'s column in Saturday's paper [“A lying member of Congress? Alert the media!”] I had several emotions come over me. I agree with him that embellishment and lying have become common in politics. Navarrette called it a joke, that members of Congress are the last people on earth to judge the integrity of fellow members.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the people voted in U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-New York. Yes, they did, based on his lies. The real reason not to remove Santos is that Republicans hold a narrow majority and don't want to lose the seat to a Democrat.

Santos has lied (it's been verified) about his work history, education, various claims about his mother and various real estate owned by family, and took money from a GoFundMe animal charity, among other things.

There are too many irregularities in his claims. He represents thousands of people in his district. All of them can't believe that lying is OK. George Santos should be sent a message and held accountable.

Steve Sekerdy.

Richmond.