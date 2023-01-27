Letter: Santos must be held accountable

In reading Ruben Navarrette Jr.'s column in Saturday's paper [“A lying member of Congress? Alert the media!”] I had several emotions come over me. I agree with him that embellishment and lying have become common in politics. Navarrette called it a joke, that members of Congress are the last people on earth to judge the integrity of fellow members.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the people voted in U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-New York. Yes, they did, based on his lies. The real reason not to remove Santos is that Republicans hold a narrow majority and don't want to lose the seat to a Democrat.
Santos has lied (it's been verified) about his work history, education, various claims about his mother and various real estate owned by family, and took money from a GoFundMe animal charity, among other things.
There are too many irregularities in his claims. He represents thousands of people in his district. All of them can't believe that lying is OK. George Santos should be sent a message and held accountable.
Steve Sekerdy.
Richmond.
04-18-1986 (cutline): A rodeo clown's job is to protect cowboys, but ometimes they get in trouble.
04-02-1977 (cutline): John Gilstrap is a laugh-maker and a life-saver, all rolled into one. Such is the double life of a rodeo clown.To the unsophisticated viewer, he's just another funny man with a painted face, silly wig and baggy clothes. But to the bull-riding cowboys on the rodeo circuit, Gilstraph is the difference many times between life and death.
03-21-1973 (cutline): Some of the 100 riders and 175 animals who'll be competing in the Loretta Lynn Longhorn World Championship Rode that will begin tomorrow at the Richmond Coliseum have already settled into town. The riders will be competing for about $12,000 in prize money and championship points of the International Rodeo Association.
05-28-1972 (cutline): Bill Keating tried not to comply with the creature's wishes yesterday as he participated in a steer wrestling competition in the Acca Temple Shrine Rodeo at City Stadium. The rodeo winds up its three-day stint today.
07-22-1982 (cutline): Wally Terry (right), Clint Corey, and Marty Terry (left), all from California, takes hatts off to music of 'America the Beautiful' at the rodeo.
07-28-1980: Rodeo
03-25-1973 (cutline): Bobby Rowe, horse man for rodeo and one of this subjects.
03-23-1973 (cutline): Rodeo veteran takes practice turn around barrel race course. Mrs. Jackie Thompson wears lucky garb as she rides 'King Penn.'
03-23-1973 (cutline): Mother-daughter duo drove from Texas to compete in rodeo here. Mrs. Thompson will Ride 'Penn,' Mrs. Sondra Gill, 'Mighty Barrs.'
05-27-1972 (cutline): Mrs. Helen Panzella waits to perform. Rodeo star is also nursing student.
03-24-1972 (cutline): The World Championship Rodeo at the Richmond Coliseum.
03-23-1972: World Championship Rodeo at the Richmond Coliseum
03-22-1972 (cutline): Mrs. Nola Freeman is rodeo secretary.
04-18-1986 (cutline): Mini-cowboy at work--Animals part of show too.