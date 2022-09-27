 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Save the crapemyrtles

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/

Save the crapemyrtles

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I called 311 to report that the crapemyrtles trees on Malvern Avenue have crapemyrtle bark scale and desperately need treatment. I was told that the Department of Forestry does not at this time have any preventive treatments. They are only able to take down dead trees and put in new ones, sometimes to the expense of the property owner. This disease is rapidly spreading. It seems pretty pathetic that the city finds it easier to remove dead trees rather than support their care. A very sad commentary.

Ellen Betzhold.

Richmond.

