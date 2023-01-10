 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Savings accounts will hurt public schools

Savings accounts will hurt public schools

In response to Richmond Times-Dispatch story on Jan. 6 [“Youngkin administration still pushing school choice”] concerning educational savings accounts: I would like to suggest that this plan is not about school choice but about continuing to defund public education.

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is correct that all of us pay for our children's education, but her comment doesn't really describe how education is funded or administered in Virginia.

It is not the “government” choosing our schools. School districts are run by local elected school boards, local administrators and teachers, supported by local PTAs and paid for by local property taxes. The problem with educational savings accounts (or vouchers) is that this is basically a subsidy for wealthier families who already have their children in private schools.

Savings accounts will not suddenly make more seats available in them. It will encourage the start of for-profit schools and will again cross the boundaries of the separation of church and state in this country. Parents have the choice now to home-school, to send their children to religious or secular private schools. I support their choice. I do not support using my tax money to do it.

Comparing a move to start educational savings accounts to the landmark decision Brown v. Board of Education is to disrespect those who worked for equality in education in this country. The governor and Secretary of Education should consider statewide pooling of property taxes for education and sending the money where it is most needed. The already wealthy schools will do fine and the struggling schools will have a chance to catch up with time and hard work.

Susan Miller.

Richmond.

