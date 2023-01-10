Letter: Savings accounts will hurt public schools

In response to Richmond Times-Dispatch story on Jan. 6 [“Youngkin administration still pushing school choice”] concerning educational savings accounts: I would like to suggest that this plan is not about school choice but about continuing to defund public education.
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is correct that all of us pay for our children's education, but her comment doesn't really describe how education is funded or administered in Virginia.
It is not the “government” choosing our schools. School districts are run by local elected school boards, local administrators and teachers, supported by local PTAs and paid for by local property taxes. The problem with educational savings accounts (or vouchers) is that this is basically a subsidy for wealthier families who already have their children in private schools.
Savings accounts will not suddenly make more seats available in them. It will encourage the start of for-profit schools and will again cross the boundaries of the separation of church and state in this country. Parents have the choice now to home-school, to send their children to religious or secular private schools. I support their choice. I do not support using my tax money to do it.
Comparing a move to start educational savings accounts to the landmark decision Brown v. Board of Education is to disrespect those who worked for equality in education in this country. The governor and Secretary of Education should consider statewide pooling of property taxes for education and sending the money where it is most needed. The already wealthy schools will do fine and the struggling schools will have a chance to catch up with time and hard work.
Susan Miller.
Richmond.
Shockoe Slip
09-29-1954 (cutline): Memorial fountain also may go with building.
04-29-1978 (cutline): David Yeatman, construction supervisor for Heindl-Evans Inc., looks over plans for renovation of the 96-year-old Zoppa Building in historic Shockoe Slip. The building, at 15 S. 13th St. between Main and Cary Streets is to offer 26,000 square feet of usable space when completed according to the Virginia Housing Development Authority, which happens to move its offices there this summer from its present headquarters at Richmond Plaza Building. Funds for the project, which is expect to cost $690,000 including purchase of the building, were borrowed from local banks, an authority spokesman said.
09-29-1954 (cutline): Memorial fountain also may go with building.
Staff photo
Shockoe Slip
02-10-1984 (cutline): The building at 13th and Cary Streets, site of first restaurant in the Slip, now stands vacant.
Masaaki Okada
Shockoe Slip
02-27-1972 (cutline): Designation as historic landmark clouds development for Shockoe Slip downtown.
Staff photo
Shockoe Slip
02-11-1989: Shockoe Slip
Bruce Parker
Shockoe Slip
08-13-1991: Shockoe Slip at night.
Staff photo
Shockoe Slip
10-29-1984 (cutline): Richmond turned out dressed up yesterday for Shockoe Slip's Great Pumpkin Party.
Staff photo
Shockoe Slip
06-06-1980: Shockoe Slip
Staff photo
Shockoe Slip
08-22-1982: Shockoe Slip
Bob Brown
Shockoe Slip
08-04-1982: Shockoe Slip
Bob Brown
Shockoe Slip
08-06-1976 (cutline): Shockoe Center at 11 S. 12th St. Mix of Victorian, commercial utility styles.
Staff photo
Shockoe Slip
Bill Lane
Shockoe Slip
08-04-1982: Shockoe Slip
Bob Brown
Shockoe Slip
08-16-1982 (cutline): Sidewalk cafes were open during the Shockoe Slip Summer Jazz Festival, part two. Cool drinks, food and flowers were for sale at the event, which drew hundreds.