Schapiro misses the point of Memorial Day
Jeff Schapiro has done it again! This time, he has sunk to an all-time low. “The Confederate tradition that became America’s” column that graced the front page of the RTD Commentary & Business section on May 28 was another attempt to “stir the pot” and ridicule conservatives and Southerners, it seems.
The part that really spoke volumes was his statement that Memorial Day is “now a holiday that seems less about war and remembrance and more about the start of the summer travel season and sales by online and bricks-and-mortar retailers.” Apparently, Mr. Schapiro is missing the point about this holiday.
He goes on to emphasize the “obscured (by time) Southern roots of Memorial Day and the paradox that a holiday that is supposed to be about national unity was born of regional revolt.” Talk about living in the past! What do these words do to inspire national unity? Let’s continue celebrate Memorial Day in honor of the brave men and women in our military who sacrificed their lives for the freedoms we hold dear.
Cindi Colyer Allen.
Richmond.
