Letter: School board member leading by example

It is such a pleasure to read Dot Heffron’s column, “Let schools lead the fight against climate change,” July 2. She beautifully articulates the importance of facing up to and taking actions to protect clean air, protect clean water, and to fight climate change.

So glad to see these initiatives coming from a local school board member. She sets a terrific example for the students whose learning she oversees.

Congratulations!

Gerald McCarthy.

Richmond.