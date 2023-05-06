Schools should not be forced to 'out' students

Anti-trans bills, which have been shown to increase mental health challenges in transgender students, have risen dramatically over the past few years, from 21 in 2015 to 149 in 2022. In just the first two months of this year, there were 150 anti-trans bills introduced in state legislatures across the U.S., according to the Human Rights Campaign. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I understand the importance of having both the freedom to choose when and to whom someone comes out, and having the support of family and friends.

Virginia legislators attempted to pass House Bill 2432, which would require public schools to inform parents when a minor student is experiencing “gender incongruence,” but this left no room for the consideration of individual circumstances. The bill didn’t pass and was left in a Senate committee.

While familial support can help reduce the risk of suicide associated with a transgender identity, an unsupportive family can exacerbate that risk. A bill that seeks to protect should not perpetuate harm in other areas to do so. If a student is reluctant to come out at home, it is typically for a reason, and this should not be disregarded. The bill should therefore have been as nuanced as the issue it sought to address.

If the aim is truly to protect children, then provide support and training for teachers and resources for parents. School personnel can encourage students to come out to their family if the child feels safe and comfortable doing so. But to automatically out a student regardless of their unique circumstances disregards the possibility that doing so could put them in greater jeopardy.

Anna Morgan.

Richmond.