Scoring lawmakers on environmental issues

The Virginia League of Conservation Voters’ annual Conservation Scorecard ranks members of the General Assembly based on their votes on key environmental and democracy issues at the legislature. Since 2000, this scorecard has been the go-to tool for Virginians like me who care about the future of clean air, clean water and protected lands in the commonwealth.

I’m proud of my state senator, Ghazala Hashmi, for again earning 100% in this year’s scorecard, which scored 43 key votes. Sen. Hashmi was also one of three legislators to receive the scorecard’s leadership award for her outstanding commitment to this work. She was joined in this ranking by former state senator, Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan of Richmond, and state Sen. Emmett Hanger of Augusta. I’m proud that with a number of harmful attacks on our environmental progress being led by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the extreme House of Delegates led by Speaker Todd Gilbert — my lawmaker was on the right side, voting against efforts to take us backward on environmental protection and a healthy democracy.

The climate crisis is here, and we can and must be doing everything we can to cut pollution and transition to a clean energy future now, not tomorrow. With Youngkin actively working to take us backward on climate and environmental protection, I urge all concerned Virginians to read Virginia LCV’s Scorecard ahead of this fall’s pivotal General Assembly elections and to find active ways to get involved. We all have a role to play in protecting our future.

Candace Graham.

Midlothian.