ERIC data keeps Virginia’s registered voter list up-to-date at the affordable cost of $54,000 annually. In Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals’ August 2022 maintenance report, the department stated, "The data quality from the ERIC program is significantly better than other interstate exchange programs and any program that ELECT could operate in-house with existing resources."

Yet The Times-Dispatch noted in its May 16 story, "Democrats criticize Virginia's withdrawal from voter data partnership," that the administration abruptly pulled Virginia out of ERIC despite its role in Virginia having the most accurate voter rolls in our history. Cutting Virginia off from what the Department of Elections itself says is the best data available makes us more prone to fraud, not less, and scrapping together an alternative will certainly cost taxpayers far more than a modest ERIC membership. Tell your delegates and senators: Virginia voters deserve secure elections. Continue partnering with ERIC.