Secretariat anniversary spotlights Virginia
In the March 13 article, “Secretariat monument to be on display in Ashland,” Bill Lohmann highlights the Secretariat monument coming to Ashland, potentially on a permanent basis. This is an exciting opportunity since 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s Triple Crown win. A permanent monument would be a fitting tribute to Virginia-born Secretariat and would bring attention to the enormous strides the commonwealth’s horse breeding and racing industries have seen in recent years.
A 2020 economic impact study from the Virginia Equine Alliance showed that horse racing generated an estimated economic impact of $542 million in 2019. It is exciting to consider the momentum we will continue to see over the next few years as well.
This year, racing will start on July 13 for 27 days of racing at Colonial Downs in New Kent County. The racing will be highlighted by the Arlington Million, the Virginia Derby and other top races.
This anniversary is a time to reflect not only the legend that is Secretariat, but the future of horse racing and breeding as well. The Virginia Equine Alliance looks forward to what the next 50 years have in store.
Debbie Easter, president of the Virginia Equine Alliance.
Charlottesville.
