Letter: Seek coordinated and compassionate solutions to homelessness

Seek coordinated and compassionate solutions to homelessness

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

There has been considerable media interest in the past few weeks concerning our region’s homeless services network and the number of people living outdoors. Our region’s most recent count of homelessness found the highest rate of unsheltered homelessness – people living outside – since we began collecting this data over a decade ago.

For almost 25 years, the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care has brought together a coordinated and compassionate network of homeless service providers to ensure we all have a safe place to call home. In 2021 alone, this network of 34 agencies served over 5,500 people, provided over 147,000 shelter bed nights, and successfully diverted over 2,500 people away from homelessness. We recognize that the collective impact of this work, although substantial, is insufficient to meet the current need or the anticipated increase in need in our region.

Pandemic-level funding proved that more money for coordinated homeless services can help more people. Our region must prioritize increased funding for existing shelter programs and homeless service providers with track records of success. We face a significant challenge that will only worsen without proactive support.

Now is the time to act.

Anita Bennett, Daily Planet Health Services.

Jay Brown, Commonwealth Catholic Charities of Virginia.

Capt. Jason Burns, The Salvation Army of Central Virginia.

Katie Chlan, Richmond Behavioral Health Authority.

Mandy Herbert, HomeAgain.

Erica Holmes, St. Joseph’s Villa.

Jay Patrick, Liberation Veteran Services.

Karen Stanley, CARITAS.