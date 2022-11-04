 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Shame on Youngkin for Pelosi comments

Shame on Youngkin for Pelosi comments

Gov. Glenn Youngkin: Shame on you! I was shocked to hear your snarky comments after learning that Paul Pelosi was attacked. Attitudes and statements like that only add fuel to the dangerous fire that is consuming this country.

Until a few months ago I thought you were the kind of politician that could reach across the aisle and unite our country. What in the world are you doing campaigning for Kari Lake? Now tasteless comments about a man that was viciously attacked?

You need to remember that you are representing the entire commonwealth of Virginia. When you speak, it reflects on all of us.

Pull yourself out of the gutter that was created by Donald Trump and show the world that the Republican Party actually still has some dignity.

Thomas and Deborah Flynn.

Madison.