Letter: Short Pump traffic issues due to lack of planning

Do we never learn from previous failure? Could Henrico County leadership not see this onerous traffic issue coming years ago when they approved the massive amount of development concentrated in western Henrico?

Now, as the result of citizens suffering daily and complaining to their representatives, we are merely beginning the planning, design and approval process that will take years before construction even begins. By the time the project is complete, as residential and commercial development continues at a torrid pace, the problem will be exponentially worse, rendering the solution obsolete. Should we not expect more visionary, if not just more anticipatory, leadership from our representatives and cost sharing from developers?