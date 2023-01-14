Letter: Singling out Dominion is misguided

Singling out Dominion is misguided

In a Jan. 9 guest column, "Dominion Energy must adjust to new political reality," State Sen. Chap Petersen calls for legislation that would exclude Dominion Energy from the political process and ban our company from making political donations.

The legislation has been overwhelmingly rejected by the legislature for many years, and for good reason. No other company in Virginia history has ever been singled out for exclusion from the political process. We support campaign finance laws that apply to all.

Dominion Energy participates in the political process because we represent millions of customers, tens of thousands of Virginia shareholders and thousands of employees. They depend on us for affordable, reliable and clean energy.

Like most companies, we contribute to candidates from both parties in support of commonsense policy. For example, we're backing bipartisan legislation this year that delivers $300 million in immediate and ongoing rate relief for our customers and strengthens state regulatory oversight.

It's worth noting that our critics donate millions more than we do. In fact, a single hedge fund billionaire in Charlottesville contributes more than our entire company, while asking recipients to sign a "pledge" to refuse Dominion Energy donations.

Rather than excluding one group or another from the political process, let's stick with the democratic principle that campaign finance laws should apply uniformly, including for billionaires.

Bill Murray, senior vice president of corporate affairs.

Dominion Energy.