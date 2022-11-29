Letter: Solar projects can also do environmental harm

Solar projects can also do environmental harm

Yes, as Del. Richard C. Sullivan Jr. expressed on Nov. 27 in his commentary [“Youngkin’s energy plan will set Virginia back”] about energy and politics, we certainly need more solar power sources, and we must be careful in considering where solar projects are best located to prevent harm to forests (great carbon sequestration mechanisms) and farmland (important for local food and also often a good carbon sink).

Moreover, how will a proposed solar project affect a watershed, including small streams and wetlands? How will wildlife be impacted?

Although normally local governments should make decisions about local issues, large solar projects are an exception. Even with the best and kindest of intentions, the variables of topography, threatened and endangered species, historic resources, traffic safety, wildlife migration, scenic viewsheds, and many other factors are too complicated for many rural governing officials to evaluate with the attention such major projects deserve. Without expert consideration, potential harm from large solar installations easily can be glossed over, resulting in a net negative effect on the environment.

Dominion Energy and other electric power companies should not commit to projects without carefully considering all above mentioned factors, including habitat, wildlife corridors, wooded areas, watersheds, historic areas, neighboring property and safety (traffic and other issues), as well as other elements. Proximity to “the grid” should not outweigh other variables.

Many important considerations are known only to those with specialized expertise, so there should be careful statewide planning before any large solar projects are even proposed to a local government. If solar panels are becoming more efficient, can smaller projects be alternatives? Oversight by the DEQ and SCC is helpful, but not necessarily adequate if only reviewing plans after the fact, not guiding potential projects to sites that do the least harm to the environment.

Janet F. Early.