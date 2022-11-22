Letter: Spanberger is ‘the real deal’

Spanberger is ‘the real deal’

In Scott Bass’ recent column [“In Virginia, Spanberger’s star is rising,” Nov. 18] this paragraph hit home describing a meet and greet: “Mary Jo Sheeley couldn’t quite put her finger on it, but there was something different about Spanberger. Her one-on-one encounters weren’t the handshake-and-pass variety, but decidedly more intimate. People would leave the meetings feeling like they knew Spanberger.”

In 2017, I was also invited to a “meet and greet” sponsored by some friends. The event was to learn about a little-known woman running for my district’s congressional seat. Within five minutes of hearing this woman speak, I turned to my wife and said: “Oh my god, she is the real deal.” My reaction and Mary Jo Sheeley’s reaction to Congresswoman Spanberger are not unique. Abigail Spanberger is someone special.

As I look at members of Congress, I ask: “Who will uphold their oath to the Constitution? Who will work across the aisle? Who has integrity? Who is respectful of differing views? Who is genuine?” And finally, "Who are the class acts”? There is no question in my mind Abigail Spanberger has all of these qualities, plus more.

To all Virginia citizens, Democrats, Republicans and Independents alike, get to know Abigail Spanberger. No matter what your political persuasion, you will always be proud to have her represent not only Virginia but the entire country.

Kenneth Olshansky.