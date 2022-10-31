Letter: Sports tourism bolsters local economy

Sports tourism bolsters local economy

Thank you to reporter Sean Jones for highlighting sports tourism’s rising popularity across the region in the Oct. 23 edition of the paper. Jurisdictional collaboration around facility development and investments continues to enhance the region’s ongoing appeal and success.

We recently hosted our annual State of the Sports Tourism Industry meeting with local partners from Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Hanover, Henrico, Richmond and others. It’s exciting to see the momentum: As we navigated the pandemic, we hosted around 260 sports events between 2019-2021 – an increase of almost 60 events compared to the previous three years. It equated to an estimated 80,000 more attendees and an estimated additional $10 million in local spending.

This type of tourism stimulates our economy. When families visit for sports tournaments and events like soccer, lacrosse and baseball, they shop at our local businesses, eat at restaurants and visit attractions.

Later this year, the US Sports Congress will host its annual conference in the region, bringing important decision-makers to our community. It’ll be an opportunity to introduce sports tournament organizers to all our region has to offer. We have much to look forward to as well with events like the USA Track and Field Richmond Cross County Festival, the International Quidditch Association World Cup and several A10 Conference Championships coming to the region next year.

Together, we’re making the Richmond region the No. 1 destination for sports tournaments and events. Go team!

Jerrine Lee.