State policy fails to protect trans students

While the new policy promotes parents’ rights, it eliminates important protections for transgender students who may not feel supported and safe at home. Transgender students now need to secure parental approval prior to using names and pronouns that are inconsistent with their official school record, and when speaking with a school counselor about gender-related concerns. These requirements may result in the forced outing of transgender students to their parents, who, according to a 2021 study in the Journal of Homosexuality, are likely to have a negative reaction. This may also lead to the student’s voluntary or forced homelessness. The 2021 Trevor Project reported that the No. 1 reason why LGBTQ youth run away from home is actual or fear of mistreatment. Additionally, a CDC report based on 2019 data found that transgender youth are nearly 10 times more likely to experience homelessness than their cisgender peers, which can lead to sexual exploitation and attempted suicides for this vulnerable population.