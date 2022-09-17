Letter: Statues should have stayed

Statues should have stayed

Hindsight is the best sight. It is a shame that the people making the decision to remove the statues on what used to be know as Monument Avenue never considered the economic impact to our citizens. We are having a guest coming in two weeks and I was wondering what interesting historical things about Richmond I might show them. Then I realized one of most interesting things we did to entertain guests was to show them Monument Avenue. Well now I guess we can show them what at one time was one of the most interesting and beautiful streets in the United States. Thanks Richmond, you have done yourselves proud.