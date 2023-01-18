Letter: Stoney led the way on childhood hunger

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stoney led the way on childhood hunger

This time last year, a bipartisan group of mayors from across the country came together to focus on a common desire: putting an end to childhood hunger.

Bonded by the belief that hunger is a solvable issue – and led by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney – more than 130 mayors from 45 states and the District of Columbia joined forces to form the Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger.

Together, the inaugural members paved the way – engaging in collective advocacy, learning from one another and workshopping strategies and solutions to implement at the state and federal levels. Now, as Mayor Stoney prepares to transfer out of his role as Mayors Alliance chair, his unwavering dedication to the fight against hunger merits our gratitude.

In his time as inaugural chair, Stoney brought invaluable knowledge and expertise to the role, drawing on his own lived experience of relying on school meals and leading members with unrivaled passion and commitment. Today, the Mayors Alliance is building on its strong foundation and continuing its work to help put an end to food insecurity in our communities.

Our thanks to Stoney and all the members of the Mayors Alliance for their efforts in helping to ensure that kids remain happy, healthy and fed.

Sarah Steely, director of No Kid Hungry Virginia.

Richmond.

