Stop blaming politicians for mass shootings

Mass shootings are now a daily event in America, with 210 this year as of May 11, and there does seem to be some common denominators: men with mental illness using assault-style rifles, which were purchased legally. Yet, any law that tries to keep firearms out of the hands of the mentally ill (e.g., “red flag” laws) or to restrict the sale of assault-style, semi-automatic, high-powered weapons is quickly dismissed despite the fact these have worked in other countries. A ban on assault weapons has even worked here.

The knee-jerk reaction is to blame the politicians who seem more concerned about re-election and keeping the money flowing from the gun lobby than to pass meaningful legislation. Though their self-centeredness is reprehensible, to blame them is to take the easy way out. The people have elected these politicians, and we need to vote out anyone who is not willing to pass sensible legislation to address the issue. If we do nothing, which is the “enforce the laws we already have” approach, nothing will change, more people will die, and firearms will continue to be the leading cause of death among our children.

So, we the people need to ignore political party affiliations, though there seems to be a correlation here, too, or mass shootings will become a part of American culture. We can blame the politicians all we want at every level of government, but if we fail to elect people who will change the status quo, the blood of the victims is on our hands.

John Vance.

Chesterfield.