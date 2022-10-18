Letter: Stop for pedestrians crossing at a crosswalk

Stop for pedestrians crossing at a crosswalk

Drivers are supposed to stop for pedestrians crossing at a crosswalk. But the law also says that “no pedestrian shall enter or cross an intersection in disregard of approaching traffic.” If a pedestrian is already in the street, drivers should stop and let him or her cross. If the pedestrian is just waiting to cross, he or she should wait until all lanes are clear. One car may stop but cars in other lanes may not see him or her or have time to stop. If you stop for a pedestrian waiting to cross and he or she waves you on, please just move on. He or she has to judge when it is safe to cross.