Stop legislating 'Christian' values

The United States is not a Christian nation. Christianity may represent a large portion of the population, but this country was not founded as such. The founding fathers decided that via the First Amendment to the Constitution.

It is disturbing that we continue to legislate our way to conformity with a Christian agenda. In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision Roe v. Wade, a law that protected abortion rights. In reversing this law, we imposed Christian values on every woman, Christian and otherwise, and took the decision to have an abortion out of their hands. We took away the autonomy of women to make personal decisions regarding their own body, as if women do not have the ability to do so, and religion knows better. Also, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation continues to be passed around the country. Why? Perhaps because of fear of what we do not understand or because those who identify as such do not conform to the norm.

But if we have decided to vote in legislators who have these views, I am appalled by the way that some "Christians" treat others. The second greatest commandment is to love your neighbor as you would yourself. As Christians, and I am Catholic, many of us deny or demonize the members and nonmembers of our congregations who identify as LGBTQ+. How is that loving your neighbor, especially when we believe we were created in God’s image? It is a shame that we cannot allow the fabric that is our faith to be further textured by embracing everyone.

We must do better. Let’s leave religion out of it so the voice of everyone, religiously affiliated or not, can be heard.

Sandy Wittig.

North Chesterfield.