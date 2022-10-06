 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Story about life of quadriplegic man 'touched my heart'

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/

Story 'touched my heart'

Bill Lohman’s story of "A Different Kind of Courage," the book written by Pamela Squires about Don Bridges’ life as a quadriplegic, touched my heart in a special sort of way. My son Josh was in a bus accident in 2013 while teaching school in Ecuador. The result for him was quadriplegia.  Josh is soon to have his 32nd birthday. His life with quadriplegia has shown our family the meaning of courage in ways beyond the imagination of any of us. What I believe has been the most significant change in our family is the realization that Josh’s independence has been on his own terms and within his own perspective of how he has chosen to live his life. Though my motherly instincts lead me towards wanting to assist him, Josh has chosen a path of independence and living his life through his own definition of quality. His dreams are no different than what many of us want for ourselves. He owns his own home, works for a reputable company, and has many close friends.

Richmond’s amazing adaptive sports organization Sportable, rehabilitation centers such as The Shepherd Center in Atlanta and The Sheltering Arms Institute here in Richmond have provided recreation, rehabilitation and therapy for Josh and many others but more importantly, these outstanding organizations provide choices and visions of hope.

I am inspired by Pamela Squires’ friendship of Don Bridges through the years simply because that is all any of us want; friends, family and love. I look forward to reading this book and hope all who read this letter will find a friend whose story changes their lives.

Katie Sloan.

Chester.