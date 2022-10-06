Letter: Story about life of quadriplegic man 'touched my heart'

Story 'touched my heart'

Bill Lohman’s story of "A Different Kind of Courage," the book written by Pamela Squires about Don Bridges’ life as a quadriplegic, touched my heart in a special sort of way. My son Josh was in a bus accident in 2013 while teaching school in Ecuador. The result for him was quadriplegia. Josh is soon to have his 32nd birthday. His life with quadriplegia has shown our family the meaning of courage in ways beyond the imagination of any of us. What I believe has been the most significant change in our family is the realization that Josh’s independence has been on his own terms and within his own perspective of how he has chosen to live his life. Though my motherly instincts lead me towards wanting to assist him, Josh has chosen a path of independence and living his life through his own definition of quality. His dreams are no different than what many of us want for ourselves. He owns his own home, works for a reputable company, and has many close friends.