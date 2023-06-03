Story on Afghan girls reveals ‘fragile’ world

I thoroughly enjoyed reading the recent feature story written by Bill Lohmann (“From terror to Tappahannock,” May 26) about the four Afghan students who were enrolled at the St. Margaret’s School, a private all-girls school in the community of Tappahannock. This wonderful piece demonstrates to the reader just how fragile this world in which we live really is.

For years, I had the opportunity to perform as an instrumentalist musician along with others who performed frequently for different venues within the community of Tappahannock. One of these included the changing of the guard, or the inauguration ceremony of the headmaster of St. Margaret’s.

A lovely scene that looks back at the campus of this school can also be seen crossing the bridge over the Rappahannock River from the community of Tappahannock headed northward.

I have enjoyed my experiences as a performer playing for these varied events and taking in the beautiful scenery along the river. We citizens of the state of Virginia are very fortunate indeed to be able to enjoy the beauty of the mountains to the west, along with rivers and the sea to the east.

Robert “Bobby” J. Spiers Jr.

Henrico.