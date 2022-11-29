 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Story on Ala. cotton gin factory ‘fascinating’

  • 0

The Richmond Kickers Soccer Club makes for tremendous community entertainment but the club also uses their spare time, and games, to give back and support the community. Segment from 8@4 presented by VCU Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

Story on Ala. cotton gin factory ‘fascinating’

I was very pleased that the Richmond Times-Dispatch chose to carry the fascinating story from the Associated Press about the conversion of an old Alabama cotton gin factory into upscale apartments ["Friction rises over Ala. cotton gin factory’s transformation,” Nov. 23].

The topic seemed obscure at first, but the writer covered many wide-ranging aspects of the subject, and the article became increasingly interesting the deeper I got into it. I read and reread every word and my husband and I discussed the story at length. This is why we subscribe to the newspaper!

People are also reading…

Terry Murphy.

Glen Allen.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News