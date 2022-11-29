Letter: Story on Ala. cotton gin factory ‘fascinating’

I was very pleased that the Richmond Times-Dispatch chose to carry the fascinating story from the Associated Press about the conversion of an old Alabama cotton gin factory into upscale apartments ["Friction rises over Ala. cotton gin factory’s transformation,” Nov. 23].

The topic seemed obscure at first, but the writer covered many wide-ranging aspects of the subject, and the article became increasingly interesting the deeper I got into it. I read and reread every word and my husband and I discussed the story at length. This is why we subscribe to the newspaper!