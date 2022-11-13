Letter: Stuck with 'Trump-loving' Rob Wittman

Stuck with 'Trump-loving' Rob Wittman

Well, here we are. Those of us who were wrenched out of U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s district and ended up in U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman’s 1st District due to redistricting are feeling the loss.

What did we lose? A representative who was moderate, thoughtful, empathetic, sincere and accomplished. We lost an expert in national security and someone who values bipartisan cooperation. We lost a champion of women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and the rights of people of color.

What did we end up with? A Trump-loving MAGA supporter who lives in a world where white guys make the rules for the rest of us.

We are down but we are not out. We will continue to make our voices heard, and we will make sure Mr. Whitman understands that, like so much of the country has shown us, right wing Trump politics is a losing effort. It didn’t happen this year, but we know the 1st District in Virginia deserves better than Rob Whitman. We will see you in 2024.

Mary Wood-Maloney.